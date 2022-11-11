TU breakdown: Everything you need to know from Thursday's 26-10 loss in Memphis

The disappointment was pretty devastating for a Tulsa team that had high hopes early in the campaign of enjoying a strong season.

Even as opportunities slipped away over the last stretch of going 1-5 over its previous six outings, the Hurricane still believed it could turn things around and make another late season run to become bowl eligible.

After winning its last three games to qualify for a bowl game last season, the Golden Hurricane had full confidence that it could pull it off again, but instead came up with its two worst offensive performances of the season the past two weeks.

Thursday night resulted in a 26-10 loss at Memphis.

For senior linebacker Justin Wright, it was difficult to accept, but he knows a pair of games remain on the schedule and vows to keep going.

“We got two more games to play, it’s plain and simple,” Wright said. “You got to forget about it, you take what you messed up on this week and the weeks prior and you try to keep getting better and better and you move on. (Friday), we start (preparing for the next opponent) USF, looking forward to playing them at home, gotta play great against them, and you just got to move on.”

Play of the Game

Tulsa had just settled for a field goal on its opening possession after a turnover set it up with a short field. The Hurricane led 3-0 and had some momentum after scoring first.

But on the third play of Memphis’ next possession, on a third-and-8, Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan connected with Javon Ivory on a deep bomb for a 68-yard touchdown pass, and just like that TU was trailing again, less than five minutes into the game and less than a minute after taking the lead. Ivory just took off down the right side of the field, outracing safety Kendarin Ray and making a nice catch in stride before racing untouched into the end zone.

That marked the seventh game in a row that the Hurricane trailed at the five-minute mark, and it would be the closest it would be for the rest of the game, as Memphis scored 23 unanswered points.

Player of the Game

Henigan enjoyed a strong game, especially in the first half, as he helped engineer the two Memphis touchdown drives. Overall, he completed 20-of-34 passes for 262 yards and that touchdown to Ivory. Henigan also gained 33 yards rushing, but his official total was just five yards due to the subtraction of 28 yards from the three times he was sacked.

He was no question the driving force of the Memphis offense.

Good, then rough, start

For the first time in seven games, Tulsa actually struck first. On the game’s first possession, Golden Hurricane cornerback Tyon Davis punched the ball out of Memphis tight end Caden Prieskorn’s hands, then recovered it on the Tigers’ 31-yard-line. That gave Tulsa a golden opportunity to take a big early lead, but the Hurricane was unable to get into the end zone, advancing to the 6-yard line before settling for a 24-yard Zack Long field goal. Still, that 3-0 lead less than four minutes into the contest represented the first time TU scored first since the third game of the season against Jacksonville State on Sept. 17.

Of course, that lead evaporated pretty quickly on Henigan and Ivory's 68-yard scoring connection less than a minute later. A 3-yard run by Asa Martin on the on the first play of the second quarter gave Memphis a 17-3 advantage that proved to be insurmountable. At that point of the game, Memphis held the edge in offense, 144 yards to 32.

Bad blood

There were multiple occasions in the game where players from both teams got into some pushing and shoving. That followed an apparent confrontation during the pregame warmups between Memphis’ Joseph Scates and an unidentified TU player.

Early on, there was a brief shoving match between Scates and Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle, and later between Carlisle and Ivory.

But the first big incident occurred with just over four minutes to play in the second quarter, when Memphis receiver Gabriel Rogers and Tulsa safety L.J. Wallace locked up on a play and began pushing each other, resulting in Rogers body slamming Wallace in a wrestling-type move. TU nose guard Cooper Laake then got involved before a mass of humanity converged. All three of those players were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

About a minute later, with Tulsa on offense, more shoving occurred between TU offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat and Tigers nose guard Cam’Ron Jackson, who were also subjected to unsportsmanlike penalties.

It bubbled over again late in the fourth quarter, when TU linebacker Jon-Michael Terry sparred with Memphis lineman Matt Dale, each being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, with Tigers’ offensive lineman Makaylan Pounders getting ejected for a flagrant foul for punching the back of Terry’s helmet.

With a lot on the line for both teams, it was understandable that tempers flared a bit, but it went over the line a few times.

“I thought our guys tried to do a good job of handling the situations, in my opinion, right?” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “We’ll go back and look at it. There was a number of different times that I thought things got carried away from their end of it, and I thought our guys were trying to handle themselves in a better manner, and I’ll leave it at that.”