TU bouncing back emotionally, needs to improve running game this week

As much of an emotional roller coaster that University of Tulsa fans went through as their team let a 34-24 fourth-quarter lead slip away before ultimately losing 40-37 in double overtime to Wyoming on Saturday, how do the Golden Hurricane bounce back from such a bitter disappointment?

The season keeps going and the TU players are already game-planning for the next opponent, preparing to take on Northern Illinois in the home opener on Saturday evening at Chapman Stadium.

It may have taken a day or so to get over the loss, but there is still optimism about what the rest of the season can bring.

“We lost a tough one, double overtime, that’s a tough loss,” acknowledged linebacker Grant Sawyer, who recorded two tackles, one for a loss, against Wyoming. “But looking at this next week, our goals are still in front of us. We still can go to a bowl game, conference championship and on from there, so we’re looking positive, just looking ahead. Right after, we were pretty down, but we got back, got in the weight room, and coach usually says the 24-hour rule, so after that 24 hours, we’re on to Northern Illinois.”

Coach Philip Montgomery, who instituted the policy of allowing his players one full day to emotionally process the previous game before moving on unburdened to the next contest, believes the excitement of playing at home for the first time this season will push all thoughts of Wyoming out of his players’ heads.

“For us, we always have that 24-hour rule, come back in on Sunday, our guys get their lift in, they get their shake-out part of it, then we break down the tape with them, go through it all, make the corrections that we need to make, see the things that we did well, but fix the things that we need to fix,” Montgomery explained. “I think our guys now are locked into our next opponent. I think that’s been a trademark of who we’ve been throughout the years I’ve been here. I don’t see this being any different.

“We’ve got great leadership down in that locker room. Those guys understand that this is a long season and this is just the first game of it, understanding we’ve got to get back on the right track, but getting back to work. That’s how we prepare to get that done.”

One important way to aid Tulsa’s chances against Northern Illinois, which won its opener 34-27 over Eastern Illinois on Saturday, would be an improvement in the running game. While quarterback Davis Brin enjoyed a career day with 460 yards passing after completing 30-of-52 passes, the TU ground game gained just 61 yards on 32 carries.

Part of that imbalance was due to the way Wyoming was defending, pushing additional players into the box to slow down the run, so Brin and the Golden Hurricane’s talented group of receivers took advantage.

“We’re always going to go into it with the idea of taking what the defense is giving us,” Montgomery said. “If the box is heavy and you’re trying to pound your head against the wall right there, that’s not real intelligent. Obviously, we want to improve our rushing attack and we’ll continue to keep working toward that, but we’ve got to continue to be who we are. We want to be balanced, but if you’re going to take one away, we’ll try to do the other.”

The group of TU running backs initially looked like a deep, experienced unit, but the top two returning rushers from last season, Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince, didn’t play Saturday. Montgomery wouldn’t reveal what the issue was with either of them, whether it was injury-related or due to another reason, and neither will be back this week.

On Saturday, 6-foot-2, 269-pound Steven Anderson was a powerful presence, gaining 40 yards on 10 rushes, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, while the 5-10, 178-pound Jordan Ford gained 26 yards on seven carries. Tahj Gary picked up six yards on three rushes, and Bill Jackson had two carries for four yards.

“I thought those guys all did a good job,” Montgomery said. “Not a ton of experience in that group right now. I thought Steven Anderson played really well. He really did a nice job when he had the football in his hands, picked up some tough yards, some short yardage things, had a couple of good pop runs. When you’re thinking about J-Ford and Bill, I think those guys bring a dynamic part to our game. Obviously, those guys have got to slow down just a little bit, be a little bit more patient. I think they were a little amped up and trying to make big things happen every time they touched it. You’ve got to be calm about what you’re doing.

“But I love the talent. We’ve always been a running back by committee group, we’ll continue to do that. I think they are going to continue to grow.”

Overall, he expects the team to put the disappointment of Wyoming behind them.

“In the makeup of our football team, I think the guys understand the ebbs and flows of college football, the adversity when it hits and how we have to respond and what our answers are when that does happen,” Montgomery said. “I think our guys have approached it the right way.”