TU bench delivers in big road win against Memphis

After an up-and-down start to the season, the University of Tulsa gutted out a significant victory Monday night, outlasting Memphis for a 56-49 road win at Memphis, Tennessee.
“We just played with great toughness,” coach Frank Haith said on postgame radio. “We felt like we were always right there and we just needed to continue to stay together. Obviously shots were not falling, but our defense kept us where we needed to be.”
On the same day Tigers coach Penny Hardaway received a five-year contract extension, the Hurricane (3-3, 1-1 AAC) delivered a 17-2 run in the final four minutes after trailing by as many as nine early in the second half.
In front of an empty FedExForum, each team shot less than 35% from the field and missed 11 free throws apiece. TU, which dominated the previous meeting 80-40, struggled offensively but received almost two-thirds of its scoring from reserves Darien Jackson (nine points), Rey Idowu (13) and Austin Richie (14).
“We got it all off the bench,” Haith said. “Rey, Darien and Austin contributed big-time off the bench.”
Richie ignited the Hurricane in the first half, pulling his team within one amid an 8-0 run. Memphis, picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference, scored the final seven points of the half and appeared in control after the break.
That’s when TU turned to its defense, frustrating the Tigers into a total of 20 turnovers and holding them to five second-half field goals. In a key stretch, Richie connected on a 3-pointer and Jackson had a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Elijah Joiner to trim the deficit to three with 13 minutes left.
The lead went back up to six several minutes later on a 3-pointer by Landers Nolley II, but his technical for taunting after the make initiated the run that allowed the Hurricane to take the lead. Richie made another 3-pointer and Jackson hit a layup to go up one with three minutes to go.
Jackson had two more layups down the stretch, including one in the final 30 seconds to seal the victory, TU’s first at FedExForum since an overtime win in 2015. It also was Haith’s 119th win at TU, tying him with Nolan Richardson for the third-most in program history.
“We just grinded it out,” Haith said. “We did just enough to have a chance at the end.”
TU is back home Wednesday to face Southwestern Christian in a 6 p.m. tip at the Reynolds Center.
