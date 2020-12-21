TU bench delivers in big road win against Memphis

After an up-and-down start to the season, the University of Tulsa gutted out a significant victory Monday night, outlasting Memphis for a 56-49 road win at Memphis, Tennessee.

“We just played with great toughness,” coach Frank Haith said on postgame radio. “We felt like we were always right there and we just needed to continue to stay together. Obviously shots were not falling, but our defense kept us where we needed to be.”

On the same day Tigers coach Penny Hardaway received a five-year contract extension, the Hurricane (3-3, 1-1 AAC) delivered a 17-2 run in the final four minutes after trailing by as many as nine early in the second half.

In front of an empty FedExForum, each team shot less than 35% from the field and missed 11 free throws apiece. TU, which dominated the previous meeting 80-40, struggled offensively but received almost two-thirds of its scoring from reserves Darien Jackson (nine points), Rey Idowu (13) and Austin Richie (14).

“We got it all off the bench,” Haith said. “Rey, Darien and Austin contributed big-time off the bench.”