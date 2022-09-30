TU begins conference play against defending AAC champ Cincinnati

One week after a difficult game against a high-level opponent that saw the University of Tulsa's effort fall just short in a 35-27 loss on the road to No. 16 Ole Miss, TU has another marquee matchup on tap Saturday.

Two-time defending AAC champion Cincinnati (3-1), which landed just outside the latest AP Top 25 poll, is coming to Chapman Stadium for the first time since 2016 — and possibly the last time, since the Bearcats are moving to the Big 12 next season. Cincinnati has won 16 straight contests against AAC conference opponents, dating back to its loss to Memphis in the 2019 title game.

Coach Philip Montgomery recognizes how important this game is for the Golden Hurricane (2-2) as it begins the conference portion of the schedule.

“We’re four games into it and conference play is starting,” Montgomery said Tuesday in his weekly press conference. “This is a new chapter and we get the team that has been pretty dominant in our conference over the last several years. We know it’s going to be a tough test, we’ve faced it multiple times before. I think our guys understand the importance of conference play, and the importance of this game. So we’ve got to come out this week and have a great week of work. We’ve got to get mentally right and we’ve got to get as close to physically right as we can get, and understand this is going to be one of those type of battles.”

Physically, it remains to be seen if starting quarterback Davis Brin will be all right after leaving the Ole Miss game in the second quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury. Montgomery said that Brin, who was leading the nation in passing heading into last week’s game and is still ranked fourth with 1,318 passing yards, was “day-to-day."

If he can’t go, it will be backup Braylon Braxton, who got his first extended experience leading the offense in relief last week, as he nearly helped engineer a second-half comeback that ultimately fell just short.

Other key players who got hurt in last week's contest were receiver Keylon Stokes, linebacker Justin Wright, safety L.J. Wallace and nickel safety Bryson Powers. Since each returned to the field later in the game, the assumption is that they will be in uniform on Saturday.

As for the matchup, Tulsa and Cincinnati have had some battles recently, with TU coming agonizingly close to pulling off an upset in each of their past two meetings. First was the 2020 AAC Championship Game, when the No. 9-ranked Bearcats won 27-24 on a time-expiring field goal.

Last year, with Cincinnati ranked No. 2 in the nation, the 3-5 Golden Hurricane trailed 28-12 before nearly pulling off the comeback, with it ending in the final seconds when Steven Anderson’s run on fourth-and-goal from the Bearcats’ 1-yard-line ended with a fumble as he tried to stretch out the ball over the goal line for what could have been the game-tying touchdown (pending a two-point conversion).

Senior safety Kendarin Ray, who was injured for last year’s game but did play in the 2020 AAC Championship Game, doesn’t think the two teams qualify as a “rivalry” but acknowledges that TU has played well against Cincinnati.

“I wouldn’t say a rivalry; I would just say two teams that’s probably had it for each other these last couple of years,” said Ray, who recorded five tackles and a pass breakup in the 2020 title game. “We’ve both had good squads these last couple of years, and hopefully we can come off on top this year.”

Cincinnati has won each of the past three meetings and is 4-1 in the last five since the teams became AAC conference foes. Overall, Tulsa is 1-8 in the series dating back to 1980, with the only win a dramatic 40-37 overtime triumph in the Bearcats’ last visit here in 2016.

“I think it has probably turned into a rivalry-type game,” Montgomery said, “just with the games that we’ve played versus each other, with the things that have been on the line most of the time when we have played. I think this game has been pivotal in conference play. I don’t see that it’s going to be any different again this year.”

This season, after dropping their opener 31-24 against then-No. 19 Arkansas, Cincinnati won its last three contests by an average of 31.7 points per game and has looked formidable in multiple categories. The Bearcats are 14th in the nation in passing, led by quarterback Ben Bryant and receivers Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker, and their defense has allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season and 125.3 rushing yards per game, with a per-carry average of just 2.8 yards, which ranks 15th nationally.

It being the start of AAC play raises the game's stakes yet another level.

“Any conference game matters and our conference obviously is very talented, very strong top-to-bottom,” Montgomery said. “Every week you’re going to have to play, but I think this game in particular, just knowing their position and what it’s been within the conference and having the opportunity to play them here at home, I think our guys are excited about that opportunity.”