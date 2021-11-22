TU basketball's Poindexter Named American Freshman of the Week

Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter was named the American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office. This is her second-straight weekly accolade.
Poindexter, a freshman who led Sapulpa to the Class 5A state championship last year, averaged 9.7 points per game on the week as she tallied 10 against Sam Houston, 11 against Florida A&M and eight at Oral Roberts. She also pulled down 15 rebounds, had seven assists, five blocks and four steals, while averaging over 21 minutes per game.
Poindexter, who was named the Tulsa World's All-World Girls High School Athlete of the Year in June, shot 52.4% from the field, 50% from three-point range and 75% from the free throw line.