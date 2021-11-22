 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU basketball's Poindexter Named American Freshman of the Week
0 Comments

TU basketball's Poindexter Named American Freshman of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa forward Temira Poindexter was named the American Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office. This is her second-straight weekly accolade.

Poindexter, a freshman who led Sapulpa to the Class 5A state championship last year, averaged 9.7 points per game on the week as she tallied 10 against Sam Houston, 11 against Florida A&M and eight at Oral Roberts. She also pulled down 15 rebounds, had seven assists, five blocks and four steals, while averaging over 21 minutes per game.

Poindexter, who was named the Tulsa World's All-World Girls High School Athlete of the Year in June, shot 52.4% from the field, 50% from three-point range and 75% from the free throw line.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Breaking down Bedlam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert