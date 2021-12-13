TU basketball's Poindexter Named AAC Freshman of the Week

Tulsa women’s basketball player Temira Poindexter was announced as the American Athletic Conference women's basketball Freshman of the Week, while Wyvette Mayberry was named to The American Weekly Honor Roll, the league office announced Monday.

Poindexter averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 63.6-percent from the field, 66.7-percent from 3-point range and 100-percent from the free throw line to help TU record victories over Missouri S&T (86-53) and Central Arkansas (78-46) last week to give the Golden Hurricane their best start in school history with an 8-0 mark.

Poindexter, the Tulsa World's All-World female athlete of the year after leading Sapulpa to the 2021 Class 5A state championship, posted 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the first game and 13 points, four boards, three assists, three blocks and two steals in the second. This is her third weekly accolade this season.

Mayberry averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game, while shooting 51.7-percent from the field, 66.7-percent from behind the arc and 83.3-percent. Mayberry, a sophomore who starred at Booker T. Washington High School, had a season-best 19 points against Missouri S&T and then topped that as she tied her career-high of 24 points against Central Arkansas.