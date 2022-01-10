TU basketball's Crawford named Freshman of the Week

Tulsa women’s basketball player Delanie Crawford was named the American Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

Crawford averaged 10.0 points, while shooting 70% from the field and 83% from three-point range. Crawford posted six points, two rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in a win at Memphis, and then tallied 14 points, five rebounds and a steal on the road against Houston.

This was Crawford’s first weekly accolade and TU’s fifth in eight weeks.

TU senior guard Maddie Bittle also earned a spot on The American’s Weekly Honor roll. Bittle averaged 16.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in the two games, including a career-high 22 points against Memphis.