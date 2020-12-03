TU basketball to host UT Arlington on Friday afternoon

UT-Arlington at Tulsa

Notes: The Hurricane hosts UT-Arlington in the home opener after falling to TCU and South Carolina last weekend in Kansas City, Missouri. ... All of TU's points have come from seven players, with preseason all-conference selection Brandon Rachal leading the team with 16.5 points per game. Guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who sat out last year after transferring from Arkansas, is second on the team with 12.5 points per game. ... UTA is playing its fifth team in 10 days and has dropped games to Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech and Arkansas. ... The teams are meeting for a third consecutive season after not playing each other for four decades. The Mavs won 73-59 last year in Dallas. ... UTA has had six players score in double figures and three record a double-double. ... No fans will be allowed because of COVID-19 precautions.