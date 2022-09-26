TU basketball tips off new season of change

They’d already been practicing in small doses, but this marked the first official day of practice for the University of Tulsa’s basketball team.

All restrictions on how much time they could spend together lifted as of Monday, and the Golden Hurricane hoops squad made the most of it, spending nearly three hours together — the first half-hour in the meeting/film room, the last two hours on the brand new Reynolds Center court.

A good portion of the practice was spent doing various drills implementing some of the philosophies of new head coach Eric Konkol, with defensive tactics and some offensive patterns emphasized.

There were stretches of scrimmaging, there were unique made-up basketball games (with wrinkles such as a point for an offensive rebound, a point for touches in the paint), and a free throw drill that wouldn’t end until the team went a minute and a half without missing consecutive foul shots (on three different baskets) to end the practice.

All in all, it was a full day of learning and basketball.

“It was our first time going to an extended period of time,” said Konkol, who was hired on March 21 after compiling a 153-75 record over seven years at Louisiana Tech, including an NIT third-place finish in 2021. “The biggest thing I wanted to see today was a high level of enthusiasm and effort, a high level of attention to detail, but for the longest period you’ve ever done with us. And I thought they did a pretty good job of that. We’re trying to install a number of things now and get that retention over time. Not just today but day after day after day. But I thought their energy, their effort, was really good. There’s some good physical play and some things to build on.

It's a clean slate for a team that struggled through an 11-20 season last year (just 4-14 within the AAC) and saw the attendance dwindle at the Reynolds Center. Tulsa returns just one of its top four scorers from last year, Sam Griffin (14.6 points per game — second to Jeriah Horne’s 16.1), and there are several newcomers and younger players that will get a lot more minutes.

Developing chemistry and determining the five new starters will be the key objectives to the next six weeks of practice, leading up to TU’s season opener on Nov. 7 at Oregon State.

“That’s going to be a thing we have to do in order to win, but I feel like we’re very capable of that,” said sophomore guard Anthony Pritchard, who averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game last year, regarding building team chemistry. “All the players’ mindset is also wanting to win, so they’re willing to do anything to help us win, so I feel like that’s going to be very easy, going to connect on the court. Everybody’s good off the court, so we just got to get it good on the court.”

For Konkol, chemistry on the court starts off of it, so the process is already well underway.

“The first thing is, we look for just person-to-person chemistry before any type of play chemistry, and I think it’s important,” Konkol said. “We’ve talked about what our philosophies are and how we’re going to handle situations, how we’re going to handle adversity, the way we’re going to communicate with one another, just a couple of core tenets of our program, and we just try to emphasize those things.”

At this point, for the players, it’s probably more mental than anything, just absorbing new concepts and getting used to implementing them on the court.

“The first day went very well,” Pritchard said, a Tulsa native who starred in high school at Webster. “Coach threw a lot of new stuff in today at practice; it’s the first day so we’re learning.”

Pritchard looked good out there, making several end-to-end runs resulting in lay-ups and tossing a sweet alley-oop pass that junior forward Tim Dalger finished off during one of the mini-scrimmages.

Griffin did not participate in the practice, as he still recovering from an undisclosed injury, but Konkol said he should be back at full strength in about two weeks, so it’s nothing that should bleed into the season.

Besides him, it’s probably a given that Pritchard will be one of the starters, after starting 18 of the 27 games he played last year as a freshman. Beyond that, perhaps Dalger, who started nine games last year (averaging 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game) and Nikita Konstantynovski, who also started nine games last season.

Konkol pointed out that the next six weeks of practice will determine who gets how much playing time.

“I think there’s a number of guys (to keep an eye on),” he said. “It’s mostly going to be by committee, we’d like to play with some depth, we’d like to play really hard and quick, but everybody’s going to have an opportunity. Those two guys (Griffin and Pritchard) are two that have played big minutes, but after that, these next 41 days after today will really give guys a chance to compete for those spots and minutes.”

Tulsa’s first home game will be Nov. 12 against Jackson State, and won’t be back at the Reynolds Center until hosting crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Dec. 3.