TU basketball stumbles in AAC opener against Wichita State

For much of Tuesday night’s game against Wichita State, the University of Tulsa looked like a team that didn’t practice for a week.

The Hurricane hadn’t played in 11 days, having paused activities because of a positive COVID-19 test that postponed two games last week and sidelined the team from practicing.

“I’m not going to make excuses,” coach Frank Haith said. “I’m not going to let our guys do that. ... This is the environment we have to deal with this year, so we’ve got to work through it.”

The result was a 69-65 defeat at the empty Reynolds Center, a disjointed performance plagued by ill-advised shots and missed free throws to open American Athletic Conference play.

“It’s conference time, so we knew the game was going to be a dogfight,” forward Brandon Rachal said. “It just came down to some crucial plays, some turnovers, some (errors) by me. I’ve got to be better for my team and as a team we’ve got to get back to practice tomorrow and get right.”

After falling behind by 17 late in the first half, TU (1-3, 0-1) ramped up its defense to roar back. A 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Curtis Haywood II trimmed the deficit to two early in the second half.