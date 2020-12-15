TU basketball stumbles in AAC opener against Wichita State

For much of Tuesday night’s game against Wichita State, the University of Tulsa looked like a team that didn’t practice for a week.
The Hurricane hadn’t played in 11 days, having paused activities because of a positive COVID-19 test that postponed two games last week and sidelined the team from practicing.
“I’m not going to make excuses,” coach Frank Haith said. “I’m not going to let our guys do that. ... This is the environment we have to deal with this year, so we’ve got to work through it.”
The result was a 69-65 defeat at the empty Reynolds Center, a disjointed performance plagued by ill-advised shots and missed free throws to open American Athletic Conference play.
“It’s conference time, so we knew the game was going to be a dogfight,” forward Brandon Rachal said. “It just came down to some crucial plays, some turnovers, some (errors) by me. I’ve got to be better for my team and as a team we’ve got to get back to practice tomorrow and get right.”
After falling behind by 17 late in the first half, TU (1-3, 0-1) ramped up its defense to roar back. A 12-1 run capped by a 3-pointer from Curtis Haywood II trimmed the deficit to two early in the second half.
On three occasions, the Hurricane had chances to tie the game but missed the attempt. Wichita State (2-2, 1-0) pushed the lead back to eight with four minutes left on a step-back 3-pointer from Craig Porter Jr. to beat the shot clock.
“I thought when we got back in the game, there were so many possessions when we had a chance to either tie it up or get even closer ... and we took a tough shot,” Haith said. “We took 31 3s and I don’t think that’s who we are as a basketball team.”
In the final minute, a steal from Elijah Joiner could have produced a three-point play to pull TU within two, but Joiner missed the and-one free throw after his layup. After a missed 1-and-1 free throw on the other end, Rey Idowu split a pair at the line.
Porter did the same thing for the Shockers, giving the Hurricane a chance with 24 seconds left. Needing a 3 to tie, Keyshawn Embery-Simpson forced a well-defended long shot that was off the mark.
“We’re figuring it out,” Haith said. “It’s our fourth game of the year and it’s a conference game. ... We’ve got to adjust to all of that stuff. There’s a lot we're going to learn from this game and we’ll get better.”
