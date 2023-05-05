Two of the top three players from the University of Tulsa's 5-25 basketball team this past season announced this week where they will continue their collegiate careers.

Bryant Selebangue committed to Arizona State while Tim Dalger is headed to Saint Louis. Both entered the transfer portal soon after the season ended in March.

Selebangue, a 6-8 forward, was second on TU with a 12.0 scoring average and led in rebounds at 9.2. ASU will be his fourth college in four years. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Dalger, a 6-7 forward, was third in scoring at 10.2 points and second in rebounding at 5.3. He played two seasons at Independence Community College and two at TU. Dalger also considered St. Bonaventure and Rhode Island.

TU's leading scorer, Sam Griffin, signed last month with Wyoming.