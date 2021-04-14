TU basketball signs three, including Webster guard Anthony Pritchard

The signing of Webster standout Anthony Pritchard and the return of versatile big man Jeriah Horne highlight the University of Tulsa's 2021 men's basketball signing class, which has taken shape with six members as of Wednesday.
Pritchard, a 6-foot-3 guard who was one of the top in-state players this past season, signed with the Hurricane after receiving a release from Tennessee Tech last month so he could attend college closer to home. He is the first scholarship player to sign with Haith directly out of an Oklahoma high school.
"Anthony is a special young man and his story of perseverance and resilience is one that hits you right in the heart," coach Frank Haith said. "I am so excited to have Anthony staying home and coming to the University of Tulsa.
"We have known Anthony for a number of years, as he has been on our campus for camps and clinics. He is a perfect fit here at TU, being a tremendous student, wonderful young man and tremendously talented basketball player."
As a senior, Pritchard averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He was a first-team all-conference selection the past two years and set a single-season school record with 686 points as a sophomore.
"Anthony is an explosive point guard that plays the game with passion and tremendous efficiency," Haith said. "He can score at all three levels and can put in buckets in bunches. He has a great feel for the game and works tirelessly at his craft with the desire of being great. I believe those traits will be contagious for our team."
Horne's story is an unusual one, having transferred out of TU to Colorado a year ago and deciding two weeks ago to come back to the Hurricane while taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility.
"Jeriah's return is a huge boost," Haith said. "Our fans know Jeriah and have a great appreciation for him. They know what he brings back to our program. Jeriah is a great leader and is about all the right things. He wants to win and he does the little things that are needed to win."
In two seasons at TU, Horne averaged 10.6 points and five rebounds and led the team in 3-pointers. At Colorado, he averaged 10.8 points and shot close to 40% on 3s.
"The thing I'm most excited about for Jeriah is that he is getting to put his final college stamp back here at TU, his alma mater," Haith said. "He will have a chance to finish up his playing career at Tulsa and have a chance to leave a lasting legacy for himself and our program."
Haith also signed 6-3 combo guard Sam Griffin, a transfer from UT Arlington and a native of Miami, Florida. He averaged 11.2 points in 57 games for the Mavericks while shooting 41.8% from the field.
"Sam will just be a sophomore for us next season, but he already has two productive years in college under his belt with the extra year being granted," Haith said. "It was important for us to get an older, immediate-impact guard in our program to complement the great high school guards that we have signed in this recruiting class."
TU previously signed junior college forward Tim Dalger and prep guards Gavyn Elkamil and Sterling Gaston-Chapman. Forward Teafale Lenard, who committed to the Hurricane in November, will not be part of the incoming class as the result of an apparent enrollment issue.