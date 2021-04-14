TU basketball signs three, including Webster guard Anthony Pritchard

Horne's story is an unusual one, having transferred out of TU to Colorado a year ago and deciding two weeks ago to come back to the Hurricane while taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility.

"Jeriah's return is a huge boost," Haith said. "Our fans know Jeriah and have a great appreciation for him. They know what he brings back to our program. Jeriah is a great leader and is about all the right things. He wants to win and he does the little things that are needed to win."

In two seasons at TU, Horne averaged 10.6 points and five rebounds and led the team in 3-pointers. At Colorado, he averaged 10.8 points and shot close to 40% on 3s.

"The thing I'm most excited about for Jeriah is that he is getting to put his final college stamp back here at TU, his alma mater," Haith said. "He will have a chance to finish up his playing career at Tulsa and have a chance to leave a lasting legacy for himself and our program."

Haith also signed 6-3 combo guard Sam Griffin, a transfer from UT Arlington and a native of Miami, Florida. He averaged 11.2 points in 57 games for the Mavericks while shooting 41.8% from the field.