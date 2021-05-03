TU basketball signs NEO big man

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M forward Nikita Konstantynovskyi has signed with the University of Tulsa, giving the Golden Hurricane needed size in the incoming class.

Konstantynovskyi, a native of Kyiv, Ukraine, averaged 11.1 points and eight rebounds as a freshman last season, shooting 60.2% from the field to rank second in the NJCAA. He also was in the top 10 in blocks, offensive rebounds and total rebounds.

"Nikita was exactly what we were looking for as we sought to add size and versatility to our roster this spring," coach Frank Haith said in a statement. "He is all of 6-10 and is a willing rebounder and shot blocker."

Konstantynovskyi, who graduated high school in Ukraine, received 15 offers out of junior college but committed to the Hurricane late last month.

"What makes the big man unique and special is his ability to handle the ball," Haith said. "He can put the ball on the deck and score at all three levels. To be an incoming sophomore and to have that skill set, we feel we are adding one of the top big men from the junior college ranks with an extremely high ceiling."

