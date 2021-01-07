 Skip to main content
TU basketball: Saturday home game against UCF postponed

TU basketball: Saturday home game against UCF postponed

Houston Tulsa (copy)

Tulsa and Houston tip off in front of an empty Reynolds Center last week.

 John Clanton

The University of Tulsa's basketball game against UCF has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Knights' program, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning.

The game, which had been slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center, will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date.

The Hurricane (7-3, 4-1 AAC) is riding a six-game win streak, most recently prevailing 61-51 at USF on Wednesday night. The next game on the schedule is Wednesday at Wichita State.

TU has not allowed fans at the Reynolds Center this season as a COVID-19 precaution but announced Wednesday it will permit a limited number of family members to attend starting with the next home game, which is scheduled for Jan. 17 against Memphis.

