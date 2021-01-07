TU basketball: Saturday home game against UCF postponed

The University of Tulsa's basketball game against UCF has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Knights' program, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning.

The game, which had been slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center, will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined date.

The Hurricane (7-3, 4-1 AAC) is riding a six-game win streak, most recently prevailing 61-51 at USF on Wednesday night. The next game on the schedule is Wednesday at Wichita State.

TU has not allowed fans at the Reynolds Center this season as a COVID-19 precaution but announced Wednesday it will permit a limited number of family members to attend starting with the next home game, which is scheduled for Jan. 17 against Memphis.

