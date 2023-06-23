University of Tulsa men's basketball coach Eric Konkol announced his 10th signee since the end of last season with the addition Friday of guard Tyshawn Archie.

Archie averaged 17 points and 4.5 assists last season at SPIRE Academy in Ohio after spending the previous three seasons at Houston's C.E. King High School. He is the third true freshman and seven player from Texas in the recruiting class.

“Tyshawn is an electric athlete with tremendous quickness, jumping ability, and ball skills," Konkol said. "He is a clever playmaker that can score at three levels and find good shots for others. He has a strong feel for the game and has competed at a high level in high school during the season and the summer months.”

Archie, who is 6-1, was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, which also listed him as the No. 24-ranked player in Texas and the No. 34 combo guard nationally.

