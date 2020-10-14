TU basketball receives AAC championship rings, opens preseason practice

Igbanu, the league’s sixth man of the year as a senior, averaged 16.5 points in conference play. Fellow forward Jeriah Horne was second on the team with 11.3 points in AAC games, and he transferred to Colorado.

Returning forwards Emmanuel Ugboh and Josh Earley combined to average 2.7 points and three rebounds last year. TU also added Rey Idowu, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Illinois State, and Bradley Alcime, a 6-8 freshman from Florida. (Another forward, Rodgerick Brown, signed out of junior college but didn’t qualify because of an academic issue.)

Among those on the perimeter are five guards who are 6-5 or 6-6, led by top returning scorer Brandon Rachal. Seniors Elijah Joiner and Darien Jackson are coming off breakout seasons and again will be among the team’s leaders.

Considering the number of new faces, the Hurricane will likely need some time to jell. But the goal remains the same – to contend in the conference and earn another championship ring.

“Our veterans understand what we went through last year and how we improved,” Haith said. “We kept an even keel.

“We never got too high or too low – even when we had a tough loss to Arkansas State or we had a 40-point win against Memphis. We just kept getting better and know at the end of the day you want to be playing your best basketball in February and March.”

