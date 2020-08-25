After spending six years on the University of Tulsa basketball staff, Toby Lane has been promoted to assistant coach.
Lane previously was the Hurricane's director of scouting. He replaces Jerry Wainwright, who retired after one season at TU.
"I'm excited to elevate Toby into an assistant coaching role and I know he will be a tremendous asset to our player development on the court along with his ability to coach and teach with video," coach Frank Haith said. "Toby has been with me for 13 seasons and was a huge asset for us, not only in his previous capacity as our video coordinator, but also with game preparation and opponent scouting.
"Toby has a great basketball mind and is passionate about our student-athletes and this program and I have no doubt he will flourish in this new opportunity."
Lane first worked with Haith as the associate director of basketball operations at Miami, then at Missouri as the director of operations. He was the Hurricane's video coordinator for two seasons before taking over scouting in 2017.
"It's a blessing to work with so many high character and top level student-athletes and coaches, and it all starts with Coach Haith," Lane said. "He has given me a tremendous opportunity and has instilled in me confidence. Coach Haith is a great coach, person, (the) best listener and relationship builder that I've ever been around."
Skyler Sullivan, who spent last year as special assistant to Haith, will move into Lane's spot as director of scouting. Former TU basketball player Corey Haith will become the special assistant to the head coach after spending the last two years as a graduate manager.