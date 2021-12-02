TU basketball plays at Boise State on Friday night

Tulsa (4-3) at Boise State (3-4)
8 p.m. Friday, ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho
Mountain West Network, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
Up-and-down start: The Hurricane has nearly alternated wins and losses in the early going and is coming off an 87-80 defeat at crosstown rival Oral Roberts Monday night. Five games remain in the nonconference portion of the schedule.
Horne leading the way: After spending last year at Colorado, Jeriah Horne is back and averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Transfer guard Sam Griffin is second in scoring with 16 points per game.
Scouting the Broncos: Boise State has dropped two games in a row, most recently falling 86-82 in overtime against Saint Louis. The Hurricane leads the series 7-4 but is 1-3 in Boise.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
