 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU basketball plays at Boise State on Friday night
0 Comments
TU men's basketball

TU basketball plays at Boise State on Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa (4-3) at Boise State (3-4)

8 p.m. Friday, ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho

Mountain West Network, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Up-and-down start: The Hurricane has nearly alternated wins and losses in the early going and is coming off an 87-80 defeat at crosstown rival Oral Roberts Monday night. Five games remain in the nonconference portion of the schedule.

Horne leading the way: After spending last year at Colorado, Jeriah Horne is back and averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Transfer guard Sam Griffin is second in scoring with 16 points per game.

Scouting the Broncos: Boise State has dropped two games in a row, most recently falling 86-82 in overtime against Saint Louis. The Hurricane leads the series 7-4 but is 1-3 in Boise.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert