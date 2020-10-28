TU basketball picked to finish sixth in AAC; Brandon Rachal on preseason first team

For the University of Tulsa, a middle-of-the-pack selection in the preseason American Athletic Conference men's basketball poll has little meaning.

The Hurricane has finished better than its preseason projection in each of the previous six years in the league, including at least two spots higher five times.

Last year, TU was picked to finish 10th but wound up in a three-way tie with Cincinnati and Houston for the conference championship.

On Wednesday, the Hurricane was sixth in the poll, which is determined in voting by the league's head coaches. Houston is the preseason favorite, followed by Memphis, SMU and Cincinnati.

"The league is very good," said TU coach Frank Haith, the American's reigning coach of the year. "There's no question when you get into league play you're going to play against teams that are well-coached."

Because of the pandemic, the American will play a double round-robin slate, varying from the traditional model of 18 conference games.

"For us to get to that number of games we're allowed (27) we felt as a conference it was the best thing for us," Haith said. "You're going to get a true champion. Everybody plays everybody twice."