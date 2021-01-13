TU basketball: Off shooting night results in 72-53 loss at Wichita State

After playing exceptionally well on the road this season and entering on a six-game win streak, the University of Tulsa continued its traditional struggles at Charles Koch Arena on Wednesday night in Wichita, Kansas.

Seeking its first win at Wichita State in two decades, the Hurricane instead stumbled to a painful 72-53 defeat in a pivotal American Athletic Conference meeting, extending its losing streak against the Shockers in Wichita to nine games.

“We didn’t play well,” TU coach Frank Haith said on postgame radio. “We just didn’t have the right pop.”

Wichita State (8-3, 4-1) never trailed, taking control early behind a dominant performance by big man Morris Udeze on its way to the season sweep. The Shockers pushed their advantage to 15 points late in the first half, scoring nine unanswered during a particularly rough stretch for TU.

Midway through the second half, the Hurricane (7-4, 4-2) strung together a 10-0 run to get within five on a steal from Curtis Haywood II and a floater from Elijah Joiner. On a crucial play that followed, a block-charge call went Wichita State’s way and resulted in a three-point play for Ricky Council IV.