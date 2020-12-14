TU basketball nearing full strength ahead of AAC opener against Wichita State

After a week-long pause because of COVID-19, the University of Tulsa basketball team is nearing full strength.

Most of the Hurricane’s players were back to practice by Monday in advance of Tuesday night’s American Athletic Conference opener against Wichita State at the Reynolds Center, which remains closed to fans.

“You look at teams across the country, everybody’s dealing with (COVID issues),” coach Frank Haith said. “It’s part of it.”

TU (1-2) had a pair of games postponed last week, a home meeting with Arkansas and a crosstown trip at Oral Roberts, while practice was paused because of a positive test result.

Despite having 11 days between games, the Hurricane will look to build on a 79-64 victory against UT Arlington, a performance in which seniors Brandon Rachal, Darien Jackson and Elijah Joiner were stellar. TU looked like a different team than the one that struggled against TCU and South Carolina to open the season.

“I challenged those seniors after the Kansas City trip, ‘You guys have got to lead the way for us,’” Haith said. “You look at the numbers in the UT Arlington game and it was all our seniors.”