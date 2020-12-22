TU basketball hosts Southwestern Christian on Wednesday night

Southwestern Christian at Tulsa
6 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KXBL fm99.5
Southwestern Christian (1-2)
;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Williams;6-2;0.3;2.0
G;Archer;6-3;3.7;2.7
G;Dickson;6-4;12.7;5.7
F;Machado;6-6;19.3;6.0
F;Washington;6-8;19.7;7.7
Tulsa (3-3)
;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Joiner;6-3;9.5;5.5
G;Embery-Simpson;6-3;9.7;2.0
G;Haywood;6-5;3.8;2.5
F;Rachal;6-6;13.7;6.5
C;Ugboh;7-0;4.5;2.7
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a win at Memphis on Monday night in which the Hurricane used an 18-5 run to end the game. ... Austin Richie, a junior-college transfer, has come off the bench to lead the Hurricane in scoring in the past two games, including a 14-point outing against Memphis. ... Southwestern Christian, an NAIA school near Oklahoma City, last played at Oral Roberts on Dec. 12, falling 111-58. ... The teams are meeting for the first time. ... TU coach Frank Haith has 120 wins with the Hurricane and is tied with Nolan Richardson for the third-most in program history. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans.