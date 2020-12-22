TU basketball hosts Southwestern Christian on Wednesday night

Notes: Tulsa is coming off a win at Memphis on Monday night in which the Hurricane used an 18-5 run to end the game. ... Austin Richie, a junior-college transfer, has come off the bench to lead the Hurricane in scoring in the past two games, including a 14-point outing against Memphis. ... Southwestern Christian, an NAIA school near Oklahoma City, last played at Oral Roberts on Dec. 12, falling 111-58. ... The teams are meeting for the first time. ... TU coach Frank Haith has 120 wins with the Hurricane and is tied with Nolan Richardson for the third-most in program history. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans.