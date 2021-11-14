 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU basketball hosts Oregon State on Monday night
0 Comments
TU men's basketball

TU basketball hosts Oregon State on Monday night

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1)

8 p.m. Monday, Reynolds Center

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Bounce-back opportunity: The Hurricane plays only two days after a painful 59-58 home defeat against Air Force, which hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23 seconds left after trailing by as many as 11 in the second half.

Griffin off to hot start: Transfer guard Sam Griffin scored 21 points Saturday and had 17 in the season opener. He is shooting 43.3% from the field.

Scouting the Beavers: Oregon State is coming off an Elite Eight run and returns three starters from that team. In their last outing, the Beavers lost 60-50 at Iowa State.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News