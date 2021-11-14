TU basketball hosts Oregon State on Monday night

Oregon State (1-1) at Tulsa (1-1)

8 p.m. Monday, Reynolds Center

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Bounce-back opportunity: The Hurricane plays only two days after a painful 59-58 home defeat against Air Force, which hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 23 seconds left after trailing by as many as 11 in the second half.

Griffin off to hot start: Transfer guard Sam Griffin scored 21 points Saturday and had 17 in the season opener. He is shooting 43.3% from the field.

Scouting the Beavers: Oregon State is coming off an Elite Eight run and returns three starters from that team. In their last outing, the Beavers lost 60-50 at Iowa State.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

