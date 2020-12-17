 Skip to main content
TU basketball hosts Northwestern State on Friday night

Tulsa vs Wichita State

Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal (right) grabs a rebound over Wichita State guard Ricky Council IV during Tuesday's game at the Reynolds Center.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Northwestern State at Tulsa

6 p.m. Friday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Northwestern State (1-5)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Jones;5-10;2.8;2.0

G;Reed;6-2;6.7;2.7

G;Roberson;6-2;12.2;2.0

F;Gregg;6-7;11.0;5.5

F;Owens;6-7;3.5;3.0

Tulsa (1-3)

;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Joiner;6-3;11.5;5.5

G;Embery-Simpson;6-3;10.3;1.8

G;Haywood;6-5;4.8;3.0

F;Rachal;6-6;17.3;6.0

C;Ugboh;7-0;4.3;1.5

Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 69-65 loss against Wichita State Tuesday night, having rallied from a 17-point deficit to get within two in the second half. ... Hurricane senior Brandon Rachal recorded his fifth career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Shockers, the first double-double for a TU player this season. ... Northwestern State is in Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is Rachal's hometown. He will play against his former high school teammate Brian White, a junior guard for the Demons. ... Northwestern State, which is in the Southland Conference, last played Champion Christian, prevailing 77-44. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans as a COVID-19 precaution.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

