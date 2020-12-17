TU basketball hosts Northwestern State on Friday night

MEN'S BASKETBALL
Northwestern State at Tulsa
6 p.m. Friday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Northwestern State (1-5)
;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Jones;5-10;2.8;2.0
G;Reed;6-2;6.7;2.7
G;Roberson;6-2;12.2;2.0
F;Gregg;6-7;11.0;5.5
F;Owens;6-7;3.5;3.0
Tulsa (1-3)
;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Joiner;6-3;11.5;5.5
G;Embery-Simpson;6-3;10.3;1.8
G;Haywood;6-5;4.8;3.0
F;Rachal;6-6;17.3;6.0
C;Ugboh;7-0;4.3;1.5
Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 69-65 loss against Wichita State Tuesday night, having rallied from a 17-point deficit to get within two in the second half. ... Hurricane senior Brandon Rachal recorded his fifth career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Shockers, the first double-double for a TU player this season. ... Northwestern State is in Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is Rachal's hometown. He will play against his former high school teammate Brian White, a junior guard for the Demons. ... Northwestern State, which is in the Southland Conference, last played Champion Christian, prevailing 77-44. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans as a COVID-19 precaution.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
