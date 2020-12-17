TU basketball hosts Northwestern State on Friday night

Northwestern State at Tulsa

Notes: Tulsa is coming off a 69-65 loss against Wichita State Tuesday night, having rallied from a 17-point deficit to get within two in the second half. ... Hurricane senior Brandon Rachal recorded his fifth career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Shockers, the first double-double for a TU player this season. ... Northwestern State is in Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is Rachal's hometown. He will play against his former high school teammate Brian White, a junior guard for the Demons. ... Northwestern State, which is in the Southland Conference, last played Champion Christian, prevailing 77-44. ... The Reynolds Center remains closed to fans as a COVID-19 precaution.