TU basketball hosts Little Rock on Friday night

Little Rock (4-2) at Tulsa (3-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Back at home, briefly: The game is the only one at home for the Hurricane in a five-game stretch. TU last played two games in Daytona Beach, Florida, and visits Oral Roberts on Monday and Boise State next Friday.

Familiar foe for Griffin: TU leading scorer Sam Griffin played Little Rock six times during two seasons at UT Arlington. He averaged 17.5 points in those games and is averaging 18 points per game this season.

Scouting the Trojans: Little Rock is led by guard Isaiah Palermo, who averages 13.2 points per game. The teams have met 11 times, with TU having a 6-5 advantage after prevailing 88-78 in the 2018 meeting at the Reynolds Center.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

