TU basketball hosts Little Rock on Friday night

Little Rock (4-2) at Tulsa (3-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
Back at home, briefly: The game is the only one at home for the Hurricane in a five-game stretch. TU last played two games in Daytona Beach, Florida, and visits Oral Roberts on Monday and Boise State next Friday.
Familiar foe for Griffin: TU leading scorer Sam Griffin played Little Rock six times during two seasons at UT Arlington. He averaged 17.5 points in those games and is averaging 18 points per game this season.
Scouting the Trojans: Little Rock is led by guard Isaiah Palermo, who averages 13.2 points per game. The teams have met 11 times, with TU having a 6-5 advantage after prevailing 88-78 in the 2018 meeting at the Reynolds Center.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.