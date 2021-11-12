TU basketball hosts Air Force at noon Saturday

Air Force at Tulsa

Noon Saturday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: Air Force 0-1, TU 1-0

Three storylines

Sunshine Slam tip-off: The game is part of the Sunshine Slam, which will continue next week in Daytona Beach, Florida, against Rhode Island and Utah or Boston College.

Horne propels Hurricane: In Wednesday's season opener, Jeriah Horne matched a career-high with 28 points in his return to the Reynolds Center after a year spent at Colorado. TU defeated Northwestern State 82-75.

Scouting the Falcons: Air Force, which is playing in Oklahoma for the first time since 1999, has 11 freshmen, the third-most in the nation. Joe Scott is in his second year as head coach.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.