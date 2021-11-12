 Skip to main content
TU basketball hosts Air Force at noon Saturday
TU MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU basketball hosts Air Force at noon Saturday

  Updated
Air Force at Tulsa

Noon Saturday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Records: Air Force 0-1, TU 1-0

Three storylines

Sunshine Slam tip-off: The game is part of the Sunshine Slam, which will continue next week in Daytona Beach, Florida, against Rhode Island and Utah or Boston College.

Horne propels Hurricane: In Wednesday's season opener, Jeriah Horne matched a career-high with 28 points in his return to the Reynolds Center after a year spent at Colorado. TU defeated Northwestern State 82-75.

Scouting the Falcons: Air Force, which is playing in Oklahoma for the first time since 1999, has 11 freshmen, the third-most in the nation. Joe Scott is in his second year as head coach.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

