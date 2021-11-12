TU basketball hosts Air Force at noon Saturday

Air Force at Tulsa
Noon Saturday, Reynolds Center
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Records: Air Force 0-1, TU 1-0
Three storylines
Sunshine Slam tip-off: The game is part of the Sunshine Slam, which will continue next week in Daytona Beach, Florida, against Rhode Island and Utah or Boston College.
Horne propels Hurricane: In Wednesday's season opener, Jeriah Horne matched a career-high with 28 points in his return to the Reynolds Center after a year spent at Colorado. TU defeated Northwestern State 82-75.
Scouting the Falcons: Air Force, which is playing in Oklahoma for the first time since 1999, has 11 freshmen, the third-most in the nation. Joe Scott is in his second year as head coach.
Tags
Kelly Hines
Sports Writer
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452
