 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU basketball faces Rhode Island in Daytona Beach
0 Comments
TU MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU basketball faces Rhode Island in Daytona Beach

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island

Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Florida

6:30 p.m. Saturday

FloHoops.com, KXBL-99.5

Records: Tulsa 2-1, Rhode Island 3-0

Three storylines

Neutral-site game: The Hurricane plays Rhode Island for the first time in two decades, having defeated the Rams 89-80 in 2000 and 91-66 in 1999. The winner will advance to Sunday's championship game and face the winner of the Boston College-Utah game. The losers will meet in the consolation game Sunday.

Good win for Hurricane: TU is coming off a 64-58 victory against Oregon State on Monday, relying on a double-double from Jeriah Horne and a 13-point outing from Sam Griffin. In the final minute, Rey Idowu and Darien Jackson combined to hit four free throws.

Scouting the Rams: Rhode Island is limiting teams to 28.9% from the field and 58.3 points per game. Center Makhel Mitchell is second nationally with five blocks per game, and his twin brother Makhi is among nine players with at least one blocked shot.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert