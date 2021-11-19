TU basketball faces Rhode Island in Daytona Beach

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island

Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Florida

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Records: Tulsa 2-1, Rhode Island 3-0

Three storylines

Neutral-site game: The Hurricane plays Rhode Island for the first time in two decades, having defeated the Rams 89-80 in 2000 and 91-66 in 1999. The winner will advance to Sunday's championship game and face the winner of the Boston College-Utah game. The losers will meet in the consolation game Sunday.

Good win for Hurricane: TU is coming off a 64-58 victory against Oregon State on Monday, relying on a double-double from Jeriah Horne and a 13-point outing from Sam Griffin. In the final minute, Rey Idowu and Darien Jackson combined to hit four free throws.

Scouting the Rams: Rhode Island is limiting teams to 28.9% from the field and 58.3 points per game. Center Makhel Mitchell is second nationally with five blocks per game, and his twin brother Makhi is among nine players with at least one blocked shot.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

