As a former college basketball player whose career began at one school and ended at another, University of Tulsa coach Eric Konkol is uniquely suited to navigate the transfer-portal era.

“Transferring is not a bad thing,” Konkol said. “The rules, the way they are now, create a lot of opportunity to make changes. … This is about (the players) and about them trying to find something that works.”

Konkol, who played at a pair of small schools in Wisconsin, announced Wednesday the additions of four transfers to his Hurricane roster: Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis from Louisiana Tech; Chauncey Gibson from Clemson; and Isaiah Barnes from Michigan.

“In recruiting, we’re always looking to address several needs and qualities as we bring people into the program,” Konkol said. “We’re looking for guys who have great attitudes and are totally committed and do things in a first-class manner.

“In this particular spring, we are looking to address a number of positions. These four we feel address different things in our backcourt. They’re athletic, they’re versatile, they’re skilled and they’re highly competitive.”

After his first season that produced a 5-25 record, Konkol is bringing in a dozen scholarship players. The only remnants of this past year are freshman guard Jesaiah McWright and walk-on guard Ari Seals, and TU previously signed three players in November: high school big men Jarred Hall and Matt Reed and junior-college transfer Carlous Williams.

“We absolutely had opportunity to sell,” Konkol said. “We are looking always for guys with a little chip on their shoulder that are really hungry — hungry to prove themselves, but hungry to win and hungry to do it at a very high level.”

Tasked with a roster rebuild, Konkol reconnected with two of his Louisiana Tech players in the portal, resulting in Williams and Willis choosing to spend their final season of eligibility with their former coach after combining for 31 points this year. Williams is a skilled on-ball defender and Willis has made 295 3-pointers in his career.

“The way that we’re looking to construct this roster is we have two guys that have been with our staff before and they absolutely know what I expect,” Konkol said. “We’re not only looking for production; we’re looking for a leadership-type role. There’s that void also.

“We’re looking for them to help us establish our program and then have a great year next year for them personally, but also, most importantly, collectively as a group, and then be able to leave a legacy here at the university. It’s also passing that baton onto some of our younger players.”

Konkol also had a previous relationship with Gibson, who visited Louisiana Tech early in his recruiting process and has four years of eligibility left after redshirting this season at Clemson. Barnes caught the attention of TU’s staff in the portal, having been a former four-star recruit who played minimally as a redshirt freshman at Michigan.

With nine players on the roster including the two returning to the team, the Hurricane has five spots to fill ahead of next season. The majority of those will go to post players.

“We’ve got to address some needs in the frontcourt still,” Konkol said. “We’ve had some visit. We have some other visits coming up. We’ve got a number of scholarships there that we need to fill from centers, power forwards and so forth … and then we’ve got another guard spot we need to fill.”