TU basketball coach Eric Konkol adds fifth staffer, expects to hire one more

  • Updated
The University of Tulsa men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol announced Jackson Patton will join his staff as the Golden Hurricane’s director of recruiting.

Patton spent the past two seasons as a graduate assistant at Alabama, where he worked with players’ skill-specific development and led individual workouts and film sessions.

Konkol said Patton was "highly recommended" by others during the hiring process and added that Patton is expected to “organize the recruiting of our prospects.”

Patton graduated from Olivet College in 2020, where he played basketball and earned a degree in journalism and mass communication.

“Jackson has a background as a player and gained a lot of experience in his time at Alabama in organizing their recruiting efforts including their database, official visits and a number of graphically creative materials,” Konkol said.

Patton is the fifth member to join Konkol’s staff since his hiring on last month, but the first who had not coached with Konkol during his tenure at Louisiana Tech.

Desmond Haymon, assistant coach; Duffy Contry, assistant coach; Josh Wolfe, director of basketball operations; and Allen Massey, directory of scouting have all joined TU in the past month after coaching with Konkol at Louisiana Tech.

The university expects to hire at least one more assistant coach this offseason.

