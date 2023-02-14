Despite a challenge-filled season, the University of Tulsa has seen an increase in attendance for men’s basketball games played at the Reynolds Center.

“I know we’re not challenging for the league title right now, but yet our attendance is up 50% generally,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said. “Our student attendance is up 100%. I think it just shows the passion that our people have for TU and that people have passion for basketball.

“I am so appreciative of it because I absolutely feel confident we’re going to get this thing right and it’s going to be that much sweeter to do it with these people that have been with us here from the beginning.”

The Hurricane has won five of 24 games, with four of those victories coming at home, and is averaging 4,139 fans at the 8,355-seat arena. That average was fewer than 3,000 in 2021-22, when TU had a losing season that led to the coaching change.

The increase has been a result of renewed focus and commitment from university administration, starting at the top with president Brad Carson. TU added positions to its marketing department, which has been proactive in tackling the attendance issue.

“It’s just been getting the right people on the bus and all heading in the same direction together,” said Jason Malay, TU’s associate athletic director of revenue generation and fan engagement. “(Athletic director) Rick (Dickson) is always very supportive of the external efforts and president Carson is always encouraging us to do more. It’s been such a positive change.”

Some of the developments: an advanced projection system that is showcased during the starting lineups, improved halftime acts including world-famous performer Red Panda and an updated student section that has led to a doubled turnout.

“There have been games where (the student turnout) hasn’t been where we want it, but there’s been games where it’s been really awesome and rocking in there,” Malay said. “The new layout, people from opposing teams have come in and seen that and said, ‘This place is like a new arena.’ It’s been great to see. It just provides a new feel and energy that’s pretty positive.”

TU also hosted the world’s largest pizza party last month in collaboration with Andolini’s ahead of the game against Tulane, producing a larger-than-normal crowd that played a role in the thrilling overtime victory.

“Our fan appreciation game the last game of the year (Feb. 26 against UCF) is going to be another one where we have some things lined up that are going to be really fun for everybody and make it a unique experience,” Malay said. “Hopefully that will leave a good taste in everyone’s mouths so they’re excited to come back for next year.”

The Reynolds Center also introduced new concessions items, leading to a 50% increase there along with in merchandise sold. Total revenue is up close to 50% as well, and women’s basketball attendance has surpassed last year’s total with two home games left on the schedule.

“I think people feel that energy (across the board) and they want to keep coming back,” Malay said. “That’s been very positive, that it’s not just been (with one sport). It’s really transcended all of our sports.”