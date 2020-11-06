TU basketball announces six-game nonconference schedule

The University of Tulsa men’s basketball team will play at least six nonconference games starting in late November.

The season is scheduled to tip off Nov. 28 with the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Hurricane will play TCU followed by a game against Northwestern or South Carolina the next day.

TU, which won a share of the American Athletic Conference championship last season, will host UT-Arlington on Dec. 4, Arkansas on Dec. 8 and Northwestern State on Dec. 18. The only other nonconference road game that has been scheduled is a visit to crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Dec. 12.

“This is a challenging schedule and it probably isn’t complete,” coach Frank Haith said. “I think having some flexibility during this time is a good thing. We have seen in college football, the NFL and Major League Baseball that almost every game is really TBD up until game day. We talked about the bubble concepts that were out there and while some look to be full steam ahead, others have not materialized the way organizers had hoped. I still applaud them for trying.