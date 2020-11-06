TU basketball announces six-game nonconference schedule

The University of Tulsa men’s basketball team will play at least six nonconference games starting in late November.
The season is scheduled to tip off Nov. 28 with the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Hurricane will play TCU followed by a game against Northwestern or South Carolina the next day.
TU, which won a share of the American Athletic Conference championship last season, will host UT-Arlington on Dec. 4, Arkansas on Dec. 8 and Northwestern State on Dec. 18. The only other nonconference road game that has been scheduled is a visit to crosstown rival Oral Roberts on Dec. 12.
“This is a challenging schedule and it probably isn’t complete,” coach Frank Haith said. “I think having some flexibility during this time is a good thing. We have seen in college football, the NFL and Major League Baseball that almost every game is really TBD up until game day. We talked about the bubble concepts that were out there and while some look to be full steam ahead, others have not materialized the way organizers had hoped. I still applaud them for trying.
“For us, we wanted to be mindful that these are amateur student-athletes. I wanted them to be at their personal apartments and dorms on campus as much as possible. I want them to feel mentally healthy and strong as they finish out the semester and have continuity and familiarity with how they navigate their daily responsibilities, with now adding competition to the calendar.”
The American Athletic Conference has yet to announce its finalized schedule, but the league will increase its number of games from 18 to 20 for the upcoming year. Conference play will start in December.
Ticketing policies and seating capacity for the season have not been determined. Information on ticketing will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tulsa basketball nonconference schedule
Nov. 28: vs. TCU in Kansas City, Mo. (6:30 p.m., ESPN3)
Nov. 29: vs. South Carolina or Northwestern in Kansas City, Mo. (noon or 2:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Dec. 4: UT-Arlington (TBD)
Dec.8: Arkansas (TBD)
Dec. 12: at Oral Roberts (TBD)
Dec. 18: Northwestern State (TBD)
MVP: Martins Igbanu
Top moment of the season: Wichita State thriller
Breakout player: Brandon Rachal
Low moments of the season: Lopsided road defeats
Top question entering next year: Who will replace Igbanu?
Key newcomer for next year: Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are closed indefinitely because of the COVID-19 threat.
What would Oklahoma have done in the NCAA Tournament this year?
I’ve probably spent more of my life watching and talking about movies than most people would consider healthy or normal.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!