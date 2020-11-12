TU basketball adds two players on signing day

The University of Tulsa signed swingman Tim Dalger and guard Gavyn Elkamil on Wednesday, addressing recruiting needs in the Class of 2021.
A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dalger began his college career at Independence (Kansas) Community College, where he averaged 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 29 games last season. He helped lead his team to a 23-9 record and an appearance in the Region VI quarterfinals.
“Tim is another versatile guy that fits well with how we play and is similar in style of play as Brandon Rachal,” coach Frank Haith said.” He is 6-foot-7, has toughness and ball skills for his size. He was one of the better junior college prospects last season as a freshman and would have been an All-America caliber player as a sophomore.”
In high school, Dalger was a two-year starter at Calvary Christian Academy. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 48% from the field as a senior.
“With the NCAA and NJCAA ruling that current student-athletes get their 2020-21 season back next year, Tim has three years of eligibility remaining once he gets to Tulsa and that’s a terrific development,” continued Haith. “Being at Independence Community College, he was another local guy we had the chance to follow last year. And like Gavyn he is a high-academic student-athlete that will mesh well with what we are all about at TU.”
Elkamil, a 6-4 prospect out of Link Year Prep in Brandon, Missouri, received a three-star ranking by 247Sports and Rivals.com. As a senior at Pittsburg (Kansas), Elkamil averaged 24.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals.
“Gavyn’s been a player we’ve known about for quite some time and he actually attended our summer camps in the past being from nearby Pittsburg, Kansas,” Haith said. “His game improved rapidly throughout his high school career and he was fantastic this summer in the events we were able to evaluate online. He’s skilled, strong and aggressive.”
During Elkamil’s senior season, he was named the area high school boys basketball player of the year by the Joplin Globe. He was also a first-team all-area selection by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association during his junior and senior seasons.
“We love Gavyn’s ability to shoot the basketball with confidence, but also create for his teammates to do whatever it takes to win,” Haith said. “Most importantly, Gavyn is high character, plays the game with passion and he competes with a chip on his shoulder. Those are all three qualities that have helped us be successful here at Tulsa.”
Haith has four seniors on this year’s team including three guards in key roles: Rachal, Darien Jackson and Elijah Joiner. Center Emmanuel Ugboh is the other senior.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!