TU basketball adds two players on signing day

The University of Tulsa signed swingman Tim Dalger and guard Gavyn Elkamil on Wednesday, addressing recruiting needs in the Class of 2021.

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dalger began his college career at Independence (Kansas) Community College, where he averaged 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds in 29 games last season. He helped lead his team to a 23-9 record and an appearance in the Region VI quarterfinals.

“Tim is another versatile guy that fits well with how we play and is similar in style of play as Brandon Rachal,” coach Frank Haith said.” He is 6-foot-7, has toughness and ball skills for his size. He was one of the better junior college prospects last season as a freshman and would have been an All-America caliber player as a sophomore.”

In high school, Dalger was a two-year starter at Calvary Christian Academy. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 48% from the field as a senior.