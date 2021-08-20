TU basketball adds Southern Miss sharpshooter LaDavius Draine

The University of Tulsa basketball team added a key piece Friday in the form of Southern Miss transfer LaDavius Draine.

A graduate transfer who scored more than 1,000 points in four seasons, Draine was the Sixth Man of the Year in Conference USA two years ago.

"We looked at our roster, and adding perimeter scoring was a premium for us," coach Frank Haith said. "We had addressed that need with the addition of Jeriah (Horne) and Sam (Griffin) and our younger guys are getting more consistent, but adding another guy who has the ability to really shoot the ball like LaDavius is something we sought out in our recruiting efforts.

"LaDavius is good rebounder and can defend, but he's a guy that can shoot the ball consistently. He's well-rounded in terms of what he brings to our team."

Draine, a 6-foot-4 guard, ranked second in Southern Miss history with 220 career 3-pointers. He hit four or more in 20 games including a dozen times with at least five.

In his career, he shot 39% on 3s and 42% from the field. He had six double-digit rebounding games and four double-doubles.

A Mississippi native, Draine averaged 8.5 points and 4.2 rebounds last season while playing 28 minutes per game as a starter.

