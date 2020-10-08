TU baseball coaching legend Gene Shell dies at 90

Gene Shell, who was responsible for building a powerhouse baseball program at the University of Tulsa in the 1960s, died Thursday at age 90.

Shell, who had close to 500 victories during a 15-year career, coached teams that advanced to the College World Series twice and won the Missouri Valley Conference seven times.

“We are saddened by the news of coach Shell’s passing,” interim athletic director Rick Dickson said. “He will be an iconic figure in TU sports history forever.

“In my time as a TU student-athlete in the 1970s, Coach was legendary for not only the success he achieved at Tulsa, but on the state high school level before that. We extend our sincerest sympathies and prayers to coach Shell’s family.”

Shell was a three-sport all-state athlete at Webster High School, where he later coached. Including his time at Edison and Claremore, he won four state titles before moving to the college ranks.

At TU, he was a football assistant and freshman basketball coach until focusing on baseball, becoming the head man in 1965. After an increase in wins for three years in a row, Shell guided the Hurricane to a historic season in 1969, when TU defeated Oklahoma State twice on its way to the College World Series.