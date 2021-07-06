TU athletic venues to return to full capacity

University of Tulsa athletic venues will be allowed to return to full capacity for the upcoming year, athletic director Rick Dickson announced Tuesday.

"After experiencing a remarkable year of competition without the ability to share with many of our loyal and passionate Hurricane fans, it gives me great satisfaction to welcome our fans back to games this year," Dickson said. "We appreciate the understanding that fans had as we navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 15 months.

"We will operate our venues safely and continue to keep apprised of any new developments per state and local guidelines."

During what became a thrilling season, H.A. Chapman Stadium was limited to roughly 4,000 fans for each of its three home games last year. The other three scheduled home games were canceled because of COVID-19.

This fall, TU has six games at Chapman Stadium: Sept. 2 against UC Davis; Sept. 25 against Arkansas State; Oct. 1 against Houston; Oct. 9 against Memphis; Oct. 29 against Navy; and Nov. 20 gainst Temple.

Filling the 30,000-seat stadium has consistently been a challenge for the Hurricane, averaging 18,741 in announced attendance in 2019 and rarely having more than half the seats occupied regardless of the team's record.