TU athletic director Rick Dickson agrees to three-year contract

What was expected to be a short stint at his alma mater has become a longer one for Rick Dickson, who has agreed to a three-year contract as the University of Tulsa's athletic director.

Dickson, a Tulsa native who played football at TU, is in his second tenure at the Hurricane helm after being the athletic director in 1990-94. He arrived in an interim role in September, and his interim tag was removed in February.

“Everyone knew Rick would be an outstanding athletic director when we welcomed him back to Tulsa in 2020,” TU president Brad Carson said. “He has exceeded our expectations on every level and is an important part of the leadership team that is creating a renewed culture of excellence across campus. I appreciate all of Rick's hard work and am pleased he has agreed to stay on and lift our sports programs to even greater heights in the coming years.”

A year ago, Gragg left TU for a newly created position with the NCAA. He stepped down from that role in June to become Northwestern's athletic director.

Dickson, who also was athletic director at Washington State and Tulane, was lured out of retirement from college administration to steady the ship at TU.