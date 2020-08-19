University of Tulsa athletic director Derrick Gragg is leaving to take a position with the NCAA, Gragg confirmed to the Tulsa World on Wednesday morning.
Gragg, who has been at TU since 2013, will be the NCAA’s new senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement, serving as the chief diversity and inclusion officer. He will begin his new role Oct. 5, according to the NCAA.
"Derrick brings exceptional experience and knowledge to the NCAA, and we look forward to his strong leadership around diversity, inclusion and equity policies and procedures for the Association," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "As a former FBS football student-athlete and longtime athletics administrator in roles in many segments of Division I, Derrick understands the intercollegiate landscape and will be able to formulate relationships where the NCAA can work with constituencies to build more inclusive environments, which will enhance the experiences of student-athletes, coaches and athletics administrators. We welcome him and his family to Indianapolis."
Said Gragg in an NCAA release: "As a former student-athlete and 27-year intercollegiate athletics administrator, I have dedicated my entire career to the betterment of young people. During this historic era in our country, I look forward to supporting our student-athletes, engaging coaches and staff members, as well as working with our membership to identify ways to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are reflected on all levels.
"I am honored to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to identifying ways to help unite our 1,100 institutions to make a significant impact on higher education and our country as a whole."
During Gragg's tenure at TU, he hired current coaches Philip Montgomery (football) and Frank Haith (men's basketball) while ushering the Hurricane into the American Athletic Conference.
Also during Gragg's tenure, TU dropped its men's golf program. And in the past year, before the pandemic, the TU athletic department asked its football and men's basketball coaches to take pay cuts.
In 2017, Gragg was a finalist for the athletic director job at Arkansas, where he previously worked.
"Just like with anything that you set out to get and you don't get it, there's some disappointment," Gragg said then. "But like I told people there, I have a great situation here.
"I've enjoyed it and I was fortunate enough to get a contract extension (a five-year deal that took effect July 2016). … We're just going to continue with the work we've got going on now and we're looking forward to the future."