TU at USF: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

LB Zaven Collins

Collins ranks second nationally with 3.75 tackles for lost yardage per game, and he is going up against a team that has allowed close to 10 TFLs per game. This will be another opportunity for Collins to prove his jaw-dropping ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

From Bill Haisten: The 1-4 South Florida Bulls are one of 40 FBS teams that allow opposing passers to complete at least 60% of their attempts. Tulsa’s Zach Smith passing game will strike for significant gains Friday night, but the Golden Hurricane wins 38-21 because of its run game and defense. Losing Shamari Brooks to a September knee injury didn’t alter Philip Montgomery’s commitment to running the football. As TU rallied from an 18-point deficit and won at UCF, Montgomery’s running backs had 187 yards on 41 carries. USF gives up 4.4 yards per rush attempt. TU may average 5.4 in this game.