TU at USF: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Tulsa at USF
6:30 p.m. Friday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
TV: ESPN
Radio: KXBL fm99.5
Weather: Scattered storms, 80°
Records: Tulsa 1-1, 1-0 AAC; USF 1-4, 0-3
Online: TuneIn.com
Last meeting: On Oct. 12, 2018, USF defeated the Hurricane 25-24 in Tulsa
All-time series: USF leads 3-0
TOP STORYLINE
TU a double-digit favorite
Since the start of the 2017 season, the Hurricane has prevailed in only two road games in American Athletic Conference play. One of those was in its last outing, the 34-26 win at UCF. TU is a 10-point favorite against rebuilding USF, one of the least efficient teams on the FBS level. Despite the rampant disruptions to its schedule, the Hurricane is equipped to deliver a comfortable victory.
KEY MATCHUP
TU's passing game vs. USF's defense
Excluding first quarters, the Hurricane has averaged 6.6 yards per play through two games. Even with the rough starts, quarterback Zach Smith is completing 61.4% of his passes. Aiding the Hurricane's cause Friday will be a first half without linebacker Antonio Grier, USF's top defensive player who was ejected for targeting in the second half of last week's game against Temple.
PLAYER TO WATCH
LB Zaven Collins
Collins ranks second nationally with 3.75 tackles for lost yardage per game, and he is going up against a team that has allowed close to 10 TFLs per game. This will be another opportunity for Collins to prove his jaw-dropping ability to disrupt opposing offenses.
WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Bill Haisten: The 1-4 South Florida Bulls are one of 40 FBS teams that allow opposing passers to complete at least 60% of their attempts. Tulsa’s Zach Smith passing game will strike for significant gains Friday night, but the Golden Hurricane wins 38-21 because of its run game and defense. Losing Shamari Brooks to a September knee injury didn’t alter Philip Montgomery’s commitment to running the football. As TU rallied from an 18-point deficit and won at UCF, Montgomery’s running backs had 187 yards on 41 carries. USF gives up 4.4 yards per rush attempt. TU may average 5.4 in this game.
TU 38, USF 21
