TU at USF: After 20-day layoff, Hurricane ready to resume season

Until the coin toss, University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery might doubt whether Friday night’s game at South Florida will be played.

And who could blame him? In the past month, Montgomery has seen his team’s games canceled or postponed by the opponent on the Wednesday and Thursday before they were scheduled to occur.

“Leading up to it (the possibility of it not happening is) kind in the back of your mind, but you don’t really want to talk about it that much,” Montgomery said. “You want to focus on your opponent and not worry about the what-ifs because you can lose focus on what you want to do.”

Twenty days removed from a confidence-boosting victory at No. 11 UCF, the Hurricane is set to play its third game of the season, tangling with a struggling Bulls team that has already played five games, including four in consecutive weeks.

“They’re fixing to be six games into it and they’ve probably got a pretty good feel for their personnel and where they’re at and continuing to grow and develop each week,” Montgomery said. “For us, we’re still kind of learning where we are and what we’re doing from the standpoint of, it’s a new team and you’ve played only two games with them.”