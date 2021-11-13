TU at Tulane: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Hurricane prevails after late collapse

After dominating the game defensively, Tulsa had a 13-3 advantage until the final minutes of regulation. Tulane scored on a 59-yard catch by Phat Watts with three minutes left, recovered an onside kick and made a short field goal. With a minute left, the Green Wave intercepted TU quarterback Davis Brin for a third time but missed the ensuing field goal try with four seconds to go. In overtime, the Hurricane scored first on a 15-yard Shamari Brooks run and then kept Tulane from picking up a first down, ending the game.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Tulsa RBs vs. Tulane’s run defense

Using its stable of running backs, the Hurricane generated close to 200 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Brooks, who scored the winning touchdown, led the way with 71 yards, and Anthony Watkins added 58, with close to half of that coming on a run in the first quarter.

Third down: MVP