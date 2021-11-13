TU at Tulane: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Hurricane prevails after late collapse
After dominating the game defensively, Tulsa had a 13-3 advantage until the final minutes of regulation. Tulane scored on a 59-yard catch by Phat Watts with three minutes left, recovered an onside kick and made a short field goal. With a minute left, the Green Wave intercepted TU quarterback Davis Brin for a third time but missed the ensuing field goal try with four seconds to go. In overtime, the Hurricane scored first on a 15-yard Shamari Brooks run and then kept Tulane from picking up a first down, ending the game.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Tulsa RBs vs. Tulane’s run defense
Using its stable of running backs, the Hurricane generated close to 200 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Brooks, who scored the winning touchdown, led the way with 71 yards, and Anthony Watkins added 58, with close to half of that coming on a run in the first quarter.
Third down: MVP
Tulsa DT Jaxon Player
An extremely disruptive force on the defensive line, Player posed all sorts of challenges for Tulane and finished with three tackles for lost yardage and two sacks.
Fourth down: What's next
Senior Day vs. Temple
Tulsa plays its final home game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Temple, which lost 37-8 to Houston this week. The Owls are 3-7 and have dropped five games in a row.