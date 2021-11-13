 Skip to main content
TU at Tulane: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs
TU at Tulane: Everything you need to know about Saturday's game in four downs

  • Updated
Nov. 13, 2021 video. Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach talks about RB Shamari Brooks and more. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

First down: Story of the game

Hurricane prevails after late collapse

After dominating the game defensively, Tulsa had a 13-3 advantage until the final minutes of regulation. Tulane scored on a 59-yard catch by Phat Watts with three minutes left, recovered an onside kick and made a short field goal. With a minute left, the Green Wave intercepted TU quarterback Davis Brin for a third time but missed the ensuing field goal try with four seconds to go. In overtime, the Hurricane scored first on a 15-yard Shamari Brooks run and then kept Tulane from picking up a first down, ending the game.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Tulsa RBs vs. Tulane’s run defense

Using its stable of running backs, the Hurricane generated close to 200 rushing yards and averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Brooks, who scored the winning touchdown, led the way with 71 yards, and Anthony Watkins added 58, with close to half of that coming on a run in the first quarter.

Third down: MVP

Tulsa DT Jaxon Player

An extremely disruptive force on the defensive line, Player posed all sorts of challenges for Tulane and finished with three tackles for lost yardage and two sacks.

Fourth down: What's next

Senior Day vs. Temple

Tulsa plays its final home game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Temple, which lost 37-8 to Houston this week. The Owls are 3-7 and have dropped five games in a row.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

