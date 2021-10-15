TU at South Florida: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

TU's RBs vs. USF's run defense

The Hurricane is coming off a performance against Memphis in which it rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. USF's defense, coached by former Oklahoma State coordinator Glenn Spencer, is giving up 218.6 rushing yards per game and has a depleted secondary.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Anthony Watkins

A 2020 transfer from Missouri, Watkins is coming into his own for Tulsa this season. He rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against Arkansas State, and last week he rumbled to a 44-yard score. Because of his big-play capability, he is averaging a whopping 8.3 yards per carry.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

South Florida can't stop anybody from running or passing. Provided they don't give away the ball, Davis Brin, Shamari Brooks, Sam Crawford and just about everyone else on TU's offense should roll it up.

TU 42, USF 28

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

