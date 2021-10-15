 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU at South Florida: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
0 Comments

TU at South Florida: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa at South Florida

11 a.m. Saturday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/The Varsity app

Records: Tulsa 2-4, 1-1 in AAC; USF 1-4, 0-1

Last meeting: The Hurricane defeated USF 42-13 on Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa.

All-time series: USF leads 3-1

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, 83° at kickoff

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Hurricane back on the road

After playing three consecutive home games, TU has its first road game since back-to-back outings against Oklahoma State and Ohio State. In road games, Philip Montgomery is 11-26. Because of a scheduling quirk, the Hurricane is playing at USF for a second year in a row. TU dominated last season's meeting 42-13 en route to a runner-up finish in the American.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TU's RBs vs. USF's run defense

The Hurricane is coming off a performance against Memphis in which it rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. USF's defense, coached by former Oklahoma State coordinator Glenn Spencer, is giving up 218.6 rushing yards per game and has a depleted secondary.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Anthony Watkins

A 2020 transfer from Missouri, Watkins is coming into his own for Tulsa this season. He rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against Arkansas State, and last week he rumbled to a 44-yard score. Because of his big-play capability, he is averaging a whopping 8.3 yards per carry.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

South Florida can't stop anybody from running or passing. Provided they don't give away the ball, Davis Brin, Shamari Brooks, Sam Crawford and just about everyone else on TU's offense should roll it up.

TU 42, USF 28

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World 

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News