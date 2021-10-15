TU at South Florida: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Tulsa at South Florida
11 a.m. Saturday, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/The Varsity app
Records: Tulsa 2-4, 1-1 in AAC; USF 1-4, 0-1
Last meeting: The Hurricane defeated USF 42-13 on Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa.
All-time series: USF leads 3-1
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, 83° at kickoff
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Hurricane back on the road
After playing three consecutive home games, TU has its first road game since back-to-back outings against Oklahoma State and Ohio State. In road games, Philip Montgomery is 11-26. Because of a scheduling quirk, the Hurricane is playing at USF for a second year in a row. TU dominated last season's meeting 42-13 en route to a runner-up finish in the American.
2. KEY MATCHUP
TU's RBs vs. USF's run defense
The Hurricane is coming off a performance against Memphis in which it rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns. USF's defense, coached by former Oklahoma State coordinator Glenn Spencer, is giving up 218.6 rushing yards per game and has a depleted secondary.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
RB Anthony Watkins
A 2020 transfer from Missouri, Watkins is coming into his own for Tulsa this season. He rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on seven carries against Arkansas State, and last week he rumbled to a 44-yard score. Because of his big-play capability, he is averaging a whopping 8.3 yards per carry.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
South Florida can't stop anybody from running or passing. Provided they don't give away the ball, Davis Brin, Shamari Brooks, Sam Crawford and just about everyone else on TU's offense should roll it up.
TU 42, USF 28
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World