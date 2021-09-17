TU at No. 9 Ohio State: Opportunity awaits for the Hurricane

For Saturday’s game at ninth-ranked Ohio State, the University of Tulsa doesn’t have much to lose.

The Hurricane is a four-touchdown underdog going up against a top-10 team on the road, in front of 100,000 fans rooting for its demise. Aside from sustaining significant injuries that could jeopardize the rest of the season, TU would have minimal shame in losing by a large margin and leaving with a $1.1 million check.

“We know we’ve got our hands full traveling up there, but I know our team is excited about the opportunity to go play, ready to compete and knowing that tall task is front of us,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “That being said, our team is going up there with one mindset and that mindset is to take care of business, continue to improve and to get better and have an opportunity to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Since being dealt a loss to UC Davis in the opener while shorthanded because of suspensions, the Hurricane put out a better effort in a narrow defeat at Oklahoma State last week. And despite annually contending as one of the top teams in college football, Ohio State was less than flawless while stumbling against Oregon.