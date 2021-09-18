TU at No. 9 Ohio State: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

First down

Story of the game

Upset bid falls short: Despite the 21-point margin of defeat, Tulsa came close to pulling off only the second win in program history against a top-10 team, trailing by a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Both teams produced more than 500 yards of offense and had two turnovers, but the Hurricane couldn't score in the last 12 minutes and Ohio State put the game away with two late touchdowns including one on a pick-six.

Second down

Matchup that mattered

Tulsa's passing attack vs. Ohio State's secondary: The Buckeyes lost confidence after last week's loss to Oregon in which their defense struggled, and despite changes since then the door was open for TU quarterback Davis Brin to connect with his receivers. Brin threw for 428 yards and two touchdowns while attempting a whopping 54 passes, and Josh Johnson had eight catches for 149 yards.

Third down

Game MVP