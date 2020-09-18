TU at No. 11 OSU: After delays, Hurricane ready to open season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a season that hung in the balance and was twice delayed finally gets underway, the University of Tulsa won’t be satisfied simply to take the field.

The objective is to upset No. 11 Oklahoma State, a three-touchdown favorite in the game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“We’re not going up there to just compete; we’re going up there with an opportunity to win,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We feel like if we can go up and execute at the level we need to in all three phases, we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity to win.”

The Hurricane has not beaten an upper-tier team since a win at Notre Dame a decade ago. Since then, there have been 13 consecutive defeats to Power Five teams.

TU has lost seven in a row to the Cowboys, who prevailed 40-21 in last year’s meeting after trailing by a point at halftime. The average margin of victory in the past four games in the series has been 29 points.

“This is one of those years when they’ve got a ton of guys back,” Montgomery said. “I know our guys are excited about getting over to Stillwater and getting on the field and having an opportunity to kind of see where we’re at.”