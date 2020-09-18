TU at No. 11 OSU: After delays, Hurricane ready to open season

When a season that hung in the balance and was twice delayed finally gets underway, the University of Tulsa won’t be satisfied simply to take the field.
The objective is to upset No. 11 Oklahoma State, a three-touchdown favorite in the game scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
“We’re not going up there to just compete; we’re going up there with an opportunity to win,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “We feel like if we can go up and execute at the level we need to in all three phases, we’re going to give ourselves an opportunity to win.”
The Hurricane has not beaten an upper-tier team since a win at Notre Dame a decade ago. Since then, there have been 13 consecutive defeats to Power Five teams.
TU has lost seven in a row to the Cowboys, who prevailed 40-21 in last year’s meeting after trailing by a point at halftime. The average margin of victory in the past four games in the series has been 29 points.
“This is one of those years when they’ve got a ton of guys back,” Montgomery said. “I know our guys are excited about getting over to Stillwater and getting on the field and having an opportunity to kind of see where we’re at.”
A performance against a top-15 team might not reveal the sort of progression that would be shown against lesser opponents this season. The Hurricane is looking to build upon a four-win season that followed ones with three and two victories.
“I feel as though we are continuing to evolve, and I really like the direction we’re going right now,” Montgomery said. “Now we’ve just got to go out there and execute at a high level and do it.”
Aiding TU’s quest for a .500 or better campaign is the anticipated development of Zach Smith, a senior quarterback who frequently delivered in his first year as the Hurricane starter. He passed for 3,279 yards but was sacked 39 times.
“With Zach, obviously, I think he has matured and has a better flow and feel of what we're doing and how we're doing it,” Montgomery said. “I think the ball as the year went on got out of his hands a little bit quicker.”
In addition to an improved offensive line, a bevy of ball-carriers and a deep receiver rotation, Smith brings a level of comfort for Montgomery, who calls all offensive plays. The last time TU had a returning starting quarterback, Dane Evans helped to deliver a 10-win season in 2016.
“It’s a huge factor leading into the season,” Montgomery said. “You’ve already been through battles with him and you know how he’s going to react and what his mantra is and what his personality is going to be on the field. I think all of that leads you in a good way if you have one of those guys coming back that you have confidence in.”
Rather than its typical road games against Power Five opponents, TU will play in front of a crowd of 15,000, with Boone Pickens Stadium capacity limited from 55,509 because of COVID-19 protocols.
“We’re just excited about playing, whether there’s one person in there or 15,000,” Montgomery said. “We’re just excited about getting on the field and getting a chance to play this game that we love playing and getting a chance to go against somebody and really just compete. That’s what this thing is about. Our guys are fired up about that.”
