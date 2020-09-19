TU at No. 11 Oklahoma State: Miscues doom Hurricane in painful 16-7 loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER — Instead of opening the season with a historic win, the University of Tulsa left Boone Pickens Stadium with flashbacks of previous losing seasons defined by miscues.

In Saturday’s 16-7 defeat to No. 11 Oklahoma State, the Hurricane went 0-for-12 on third down, had 15 penalties, including one that negated a touchdown, missed a field goal and got another taken off the board because of an ill-timed timeout.

“We hurt ourselves with too many penalties; we just had too many penalties as a team today,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “Some of that is first-game stuff that we’ve got to get corrected. We’re going to learn a lot from this tape.”

Film sessions will be painful. In a particularly brutal moment, TU led 7-3 when it faced third-and-2 in the third quarter. What followed was a delay-of-game penalty out of a timeout, leading to a punt.

“It just seemed like every time we had something substantial we had a penalty or were shooting ourselves in the foot in some way or another,” quarterback Zach Smith said. “It’s hard to get a rhythm going whenever that stuff’s happening. We’ve got to clean that up, which we will.”