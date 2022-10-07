TU at Navy: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Tulsa at Navy

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland.

Need-to-know info

TV: CBS Sports Network. Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 2-3, 0-1 AAC; Navy 1-3, 1-1

Last meeting: Oct. 29, 2021 (Navy 20, Tulsa 17)

All-time series: Navy leads 7-2

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Can Tulsa bounce back after two close losses?

After playing close with two excellent teams that are now both ranked (Ole Miss is No. 9 and Cincinnati No. 24 in the latest AP poll), but not being able to pull out the victory in either one, how will Tulsa respond when taking on a “lesser” opponent?

Navy has a rich tradition, a well-respected coach (15th-year man Ken Niumatalolo, the only one in the AAC with a longer tenure than TU’s Philip Montgomery) and a unique offensive scheme, but the truth is, the Midshipmen (1-3, 1-1 AAC) are just 8-18 since the start of the 2020 season.

If the Golden Hurricane plays close to the way it did in either of the past two games, it should win. Yes, defending the confusing Navy run game will be important, but TU managed to shut down Mississippi’s potent run game in the second half, holding the Rebels to just 103 yards rushing and keeping them off the scoreboard while the Hurricane mounted a comeback. TU should be able to win this game.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Navy’s run-oriented offense vs. Tulsa’s defense

Facing the Midshipmen’s triple-option run-oriented offense can be a difficult task. This year’s Navy squad hasn’t done as good a job executing it, averaging 176 yards per game rushing, which is slightly above average (ranking 50th out of 131 FBS schools) and picking up just four rushing touchdowns as Navy has scored just 13.3 points per contest. Maquel Haywood leads the Midshipmen in rushing with 181 yards on 35 carries, while quarterback Tai Lavatai ranks second with with 135 yards and three touchdowns. Anton Hall is next with 131 yards and a touchdown and Daba Fofana has 116 yards.

Still, Tulsa has had difficulty with the triple-option in the past (going 1-6 against Navy during Montgomery’s tenure), so the Hurricane’s ability to limit the damage in this area will have a huge impact on the outcome of the game.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Davis Brin

Officially, he’s considered “day-to-day”, but since he played last week, expect Brin to play again this week. The question is, how mobile will he be and will he get enough protection from the offensive line to play to his capabilities? Last week against Cincinnati, Brin had moments of brilliance, but also made several questionable decisions to throw when he didn’t have time, with numerous attempts altered by hits. Under that intense pressure, he fumbled twice, had several other throws fall incomplete and one other intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Despite getting sacked nine times, Brin completed 18-of-36 passes for 237 yards and no touchdowns (for the first time this season), along with two interceptions. Not quite enough to win.

So will Brin get the time he needs to play better and be closer to the version of himself that led the nation in passing after three weeks?

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: TU has the better team, but that doesn't always matter against an opponent with superior fight. The Midshipmen always battle. They battled to a 20-17 upset of the Hurricane last year in Tulsa. This time TU turns up its intensity enough to allow its talent to prevail.

TU 26, Navy 14