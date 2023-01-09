TU announces hires of two offensive assistants

The University of Tulsa made official Monday afternoon the hires of Steve Spurrier Jr. as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ryan Stanchek as offensive line coach.

Spurrier, 51, comes to TU from Mississippi State, where he coached receivers for three years and was passing-game coordinator this season. Stanchek, 36, spent the past season at Austin Peay as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

“It’s a pretty good starting point on offense with Steve’s offensive philosophy being influenced with his years coaching under his father, Steve Spurrier Sr., as well as his time with Mike Leach at Washington State and Mississippi State,” Hurricane coach Kevin Wilson said. “It will be great to work alongside Steve and I’m also excited to be reunited with Ryan, who began his coaching career with me at Indiana.

“Both coaches have been in coordinator roles in the past and bring to our program the experience and knowledge in putting an efficient and exciting offense on the field. I’m thrilled to have them and their families join us here at Tulsa.”

Spurrier’s collegiate coaching career has included 20 postseason bowl games, including the Sugar Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, as well as five conference championships (three SEC and two Big 12) and two national championships (Oklahoma, 2000; Florida, 1996).

In 2022, Mississippi State threw for 311 yards per game and 36 touchdowns in posting a 9-4 overall record. Spurrier also was on Leach’s staff Washington State for two years after working at Western Kentucky in 2017 and serving as a recruiting and offensive specialist at OU in 2016.

Before his time in Norman, Spurrier spent 11 seasons (2005-15) at South Carolina on the staff of his father as wide receivers coach. He added titles of passing-game coordinator in 2009, recruiting coordinator in 2011 and co-offensive coordinator in 2012.

Stanchek is a former two-time All-America offensive lineman at West Virginia who started 48 consecutive games in college and won four bowl games in four years along with two Big East titles.

His coaching career started as an offensive quality control assistant at Florida State in 2010, working with the offensive line. He then spent three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Indiana, coaching under Wilson.

Stanchek was at Alcorn State for five years, beginning as an offensive line coach before earning a promotion to run-game coordinator in 2016 and ultimately offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. During his time there, the Braves won five division titles, three conference titles and the SBN Sports Black College Football National Championship in 2014.

He also was offensive line coach at Southern Miss for two seasons and was at Florida A&M in 2021, helping to secure the program’s first FCS playoff appearance since 2001.