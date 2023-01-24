TU announces Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Four All-Americans and a former NFL head coach are the individuals who will be inducted into the University of Tulsa’s Athletic Hall of Fame this spring.

Selected to the class are Tyler Henderson (volleyball), Alex Becker (track and cross country), Arnau Brugues (tennis), Rick Engles (football) and Ray Rhodes (football). The 1922 football team will be the honor team.

The induction ceremony will be April 29 at the Lorton Performance Center.

Henderson, a three-time All-American who played at TU in 2009-12 and led the Hurricane to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, is the program leader in kills and hitting percentage.

In 2010, she recorded a 45-kill match against SMU and helped TU to a school-best 31-3 record and 20-0 Conference USA mark. She was the C-USA player of the year for her final three seasons after being freshman of the year.

A six-time All-American who won eight C-USA individual titles in 2005-10, Becker was the conference’s female athlete of the year in cross country, indoor and outdoor track in 2007. She owns six program records.

Brugues was a four-time All-America selection and a four-time C-USA player of the year. He went 116-23 in his career, winning the most singles victories in program history.

As a senior, Brugues was ranked No. 1 nationally five times, becoming the first player in school and conference history to be No. 1. He won the 2006 Polo Ralph Lauren All-American Tennis Championship, marking the first national title won by a TU tennis player.

A punter who played at TU in 1972-75, Engles was a second-team All-America selection by The Sporting News as a senior. He averaged 46.5 yards on 37 punts with a long of 70 yards in his final season, then spent three seasons in the NFL.

Rhodes transferred from TCU to TU in 1972, initially playing tailback before moving to flanker and being used at kick returner. He was drafted by the New York Giants and became a cornerback, spending six years with Giants before completing his playing career in 1980 with the San Francisco 49ers.

A year later, Rhodes began his coaching career with the 49ers and was there for 11 years, earning five Super Bowl rings. He was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles for four years and was Associated Press coach of the year in 1995, and he was the Green Bay Packers’ head coach in 1999.

The 1922 football team is the honor team for this year's induction. It the first to bear the Golden Hurricane nickname, went 8-0 and won the Oklahoma Collegiate Conference with a 4-0 mark under first-year coach Howard Acher. The Hurricane outscored opponents 157-60 and compiled wins against Texas A&M, TCU and Arkansas.