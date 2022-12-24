TU and the transfer portal: A look at who the Hurricane lost, gained and held onto

After a flurry of players hit the portal following Philip Montgomery’s dismissal, the University of Tulsa’s personnel situation has stabilized.

Seven starters have chosen their destination or remain in the portal as of Saturday. Only one of those entered the portal during the past two weeks, showcasing the job Kevin Wilson has done to hold onto the players he inherited as head coach.

“If I was them, I would maybe want to look,” Wilson said at his introductory news conference. “I understand that. I think if there wouldn’t be change, I’d be disappointed with guys looking.

“But when there’s change and there’s uncertainty, I think they have the right to give them the psychological comfort that they’ve looked at other options. I always say: Be careful what you ask for; be thankful for what you’ve got. I’m excited to see what we've got and to get to know these guys as we move forward.”

The losses to the portal were substantial but perhaps unavoidable in the NIL era. The four players who have finalized transfers will play at Power Five schools: defensive end Anthony Goodlow and linebacker Justin Wright at Oklahoma State; offensive lineman Dillon Wade at Auburn; and punter Lachlan Wilson at California.

Cornerback Kenney Solomon and safety Kendarin Ray have Power Five offers, and quarterback Davis Brin also is expected to have higher-profile opportunities as portal dominoes start to fall in the next few weeks.

Two others with starting experience – quarterback Braylon Braxton and wide receiver Malachai Jones – initially were in the transfer portal before Wilson persuaded them to stay. Additional players were likely considering options before Wilson’s arrival.

“Unless there’s some off-the-field or academic issue, I would want all the players to be here,” he said. “They were brought here for a reason. I think I’m here for a reason. I think it would be nice to see if we can work together and see what the next couple years unfold for all of us.”

While the portal takes, it also gives. A significant pickup arrived this past week in the form of running back Braylin Presley, a 5,000-yard rusher at Bixby High School who spent his freshman year at OSU.

“(Wilson) said we could build something special and we want you to be part of that,” Presley said. “I believed him and I trust him. I think we can do something special.”

Key losses to the portal

DE Anthony Goodlow (Oklahoma State)

A Del City native, Goodlow started 22 games in three seasons, totaling 20 tackles for lost yardage and eight sacks.

LB Justin Wright (Oklahoma State)

The Hurricane's leading tackler, Wright was a three-year starter who compiled 253 tackles, 27 TFLs, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

OL Dillon Wade: Auburn

A first-year starter at left tackle, Wade became a hot commodity in the portal and received offers from Ohio State and Oklahoma before following Philip Montgomery to Auburn.

P Lachlan Wilson (California)

An Australia native who started playing football in 2019, Wilson averaged 44 yards in three seasons at TU. This season, 24 of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

QB Davis Brin (TBD)

One of only nine players in program history to throw for 5,000 yards, Brin dealt with injuries throughout the season. In nine games, he threw 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

S Kendarin Ray (TBD)

A consistent high performer who has played in 39 career games with 26 starts, Ray has four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. The possibility remains for him to return to TU.

CB Kenney Solomon (TBD)

Solomon transferred to TU in 2021 from Tennessee and played in 25 career games, also being used at kick returner. His offers include West Virginia, UCF and Cal.

Withdrawn from the portal

QB Braylon Braxton

In nine games as a redshirt freshman, Braxton showed dynamic ability, producing 15 touchdowns with two interceptions. He took his name out of the portal within 24 hours of Wilson's hiring.

WR Malachai Jones

Jones emerged as a target during his sophomore season, catching 37 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns. Against Wyoming, he had 103 yards and a touchdown.

Added from the portal

RB Braylin Presley

At Bixby, Presley rushed for 4,978 yards, scored 102 touchdowns and won four state championships. He appeared in seven games as a freshman at OSU, primarily on special teams.