TU again preparing to play Cincinnati, this time with a title on the line

TU didn’t really have an option but to agree with the conference’s decision. Montgomery suggested last week to have the teams flip a coin for the host site and said Monday he hoped the league would consider a neutral-site championship in the future.

“I don’t see the negative side of it, but obviously I’m not sitting in that room and not sitting in those chairs that are making those decisions,” he said. “It would have been great to have that this year obviously, but we’re excited to go to Cincinnati and have the opportunity to play.”

If either team couldn’t play Saturday, the team that is ranked higher (Cincinnati) would be awarded the championship. But the Bearcats appear ready for the game from a COVID standpoint, having not played the past three weeks.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape, in a good place right now,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said Monday. “We’re getting through some minor things that come along with being off for 14, 15, 16 days or so. Other than that I think we should hopefully by Saturday be in good shape with just about everybody.”

TU, which has had eight schedule disruptions because of virus-related issues -- seven of which were the result of the opponent’s situation -- also is on track with its personnel for Saturday.